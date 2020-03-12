Sensex, NIFTY crashes at closing hours

The stock markets crashed amid corona outbreak, marking the biggest fall. The S&P BSE Sensex plummeted by over 3,000 points to 32,617.01

.Meanwhile, Nifty was down 6.7 percent, the most since October 2012, falling below 9,700. All 50 constituents on the index opened with cuts.

All sectors on the National Stock Exchange opened with losses.

The fall in markets come amid fears globally over the corona virus outbreak, which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday.