DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSIndia

US ambassador holds meeting with Delhi CM

Mar 12, 2020, 02:55 pm IST
Less than a minute

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and US Ambassador to India, Kenneth Juster, and Deputy Chief of Mission Efgard Kagan held a meeting today and discussed a range of issues towards strengthening mutual cooperation.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was also present in the meeting. It took place at the Delhi Secretariat.

“It was a pleasure to receive US Ambassador to India, His Excellency Ken Juster @USAmbIndia and Dy Chief of Mission, Mr Edgard Kagan. We discussed a range of issues towards strengthening mutual cooperation, including the recent visit of @FLOTUS Mrs Trump to a Delhi govt school,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close