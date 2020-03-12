US ambassador holds meeting with Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and US Ambassador to India, Kenneth Juster, and Deputy Chief of Mission Efgard Kagan held a meeting today and discussed a range of issues towards strengthening mutual cooperation.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was also present in the meeting. It took place at the Delhi Secretariat.

“It was a pleasure to receive US Ambassador to India, His Excellency Ken Juster @USAmbIndia and Dy Chief of Mission, Mr Edgard Kagan. We discussed a range of issues towards strengthening mutual cooperation, including the recent visit of @FLOTUS Mrs Trump to a Delhi govt school,” Kejriwal tweeted.