50% discount on traffic fines in UAE ends soon

The 50% discount on traffic fines in Ajman will end soon. This was announced by the Ajman police. The scheme will end on March 16.The Ajman police has also urged the public to take advantage of the scheme.

The scheme includes all fines issued for drivers before the date of January 31, 2020.The discount includes cancellation of all black points and vehicle impoundment fees incurred before January 31, 2020.The fines can be paid in person at a service center, using a Sahl device or using the Ministry of Interior or Ajman Police app.