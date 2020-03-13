Actress Janhvi Kapoor’s latest gym workout video goes viral: Watch Here

Janhvi Kapoor is an Indian actress who works in Hindi films. Born to Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, she made her acting debut in 2018 with the romantic drama film Dhadak, which was a commercial success and earned her the Zee Cine Award for Best Female Debut.

In a video surfaced on social media which shows the Dhadak actress sweating it hard in the gym. In the video, we see a dedicated Janhvi, dressed in a light mint tank top and black leggings, exercising unrelentingly. For a perfectly toned stomach, she places weights on her pelvis to do bridges.

In another clip, she is seen exercising with a kettle bell. Check out the gym-motivational video here: