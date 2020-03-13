Celebrities DHEntertainment DHCinema DHCinemacelebritiesIndiaNEWSEntertainment

Actress Neha Dhupia trolled for saying this in popular show Roadies

Mar 13, 2020, 12:25 pm IST
Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia was trolled on all the social media for telling off a make Roadies contestant who admitted of allegedly slapping his girlfriend for cheating with five men.
A video clip of Neha rebuking the contestant for hitting his girlfriend has gone crazy viral – and not because the Internet is applauding Neha for speaking up against violence. She has, instead, been accused of being hypocritical. In the viral clip,
Neha’s response: “Yeh jo tu bol raha hai na ki ek nahi paanch ladko ke saath gayi thi… sun meri baat – it’s her choice (You’re saying she was with five men… listen to me… it’s her choice). Maybe the problem lies with you. Nobody gives you the f***ing right to slap.”
Twitter on the other hand was incensed rather than impressed by Neha Dhupia’s response, invoking a past Roadies incident in which a female contestant said she had slapped four men. Netizens picked up a video where the actress was seen praising a women who slapped 4 guys.
See how twitter reacted here.

