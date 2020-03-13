Actress Neha Dhupia trolled for saying this in popular show Roadies

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia was trolled on all the social media for telling off a make Roadies contestant who admitted of allegedly slapping his girlfriend for cheating with five men.

A video clip of Neha rebuking the contestant for hitting his girlfriend has gone crazy viral – and not because the Internet is applauding Neha for speaking up against violence. She has, instead, been accused of being hypocritical. In the viral clip,

Neha’s response: “Yeh jo tu bol raha hai na ki ek nahi paanch ladko ke saath gayi thi… sun meri baat – it’s her choice (You’re saying she was with five men… listen to me… it’s her choice). Maybe the problem lies with you. Nobody gives you the f***ing right to slap.”

Twitter on the other hand was incensed rather than impressed by Neha Dhupia’s response, invoking a past Roadies incident in which a female contestant said she had slapped four men. Netizens picked up a video where the actress was seen praising a women who slapped 4 guys.

See how twitter reacted here.

So if a girl slap a guy when he cheats on her it's ok? But if a guy does the same it's treated like that? Hypocrites..?? Be a feminist….not a fake feminist@NehaDhupia #Feminism #roadies #realityShow pic.twitter.com/EletyMwcvL — Dhrumil Raval (@DhrumilRaval2) March 12, 2020

Boy : She was cheating on me with five boyfriends. I slapped her for doing this to me. Neha Dhupia : It's her choice whether to be with 5 or 7. How the fcuk did u slap a girl. If she was with 5, maybe the problem is with you. What's your take? pic.twitter.com/lceKNDnAfh — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) March 12, 2020

#nikhilchinappa#nehadupia – girl can have 5 bf it's her choice Single boy to neha-: pic.twitter.com/9rIkMMpKBs — sunny kumar (@AbnormalSunny) March 13, 2020