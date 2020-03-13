DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Air India announces cancellation of flights till April 30

Mar 13, 2020, 04:12 pm IST
India’s national airline company, Air India has announced cancellation of its some flights services till April 30. The public sector airline has temporarily  suspended its some operations amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Air India has announced that its services to Italy, France, South Korea, Kuwait, Madrid and Colombo will be temporarily suspended till April 30,2020.

Many international airlines has earlier suspended its services to China, Iran, Italy and many other countries amid the coronavirus outbreak. Along with this many countries has restricted entry of visitors to their countries and has issued travel advisories.

Earlier on Thursday, the Dubai based airlines Emirates Airlines and FlyDubai has announced suspension of its flight services to Italy.Emirates has cancelled all its  services to Italy and also flights to Fort Lauderdale in Florida, United States have been suspended until March 31 as well.

