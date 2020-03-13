Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi on economy, coronavirus, says “PM sleeping at the wheel”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked the government over its handling of the economy and coronavirus, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “sleeping at the wheel” and the country was headed for an “accident”.

On the state of the economy, he said it was just the beginning of a “tsunami” and things would be worse going forward as “millions and millions of people in India” are going to suffer like never before.

“I have been saying that coronavirus is a very serious problem and the government has not taken action on it the way it should have,” Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament.

India’s strength is its economy and that has been “destroyed” by Prime Minister Modi, his ideology and his policies, the former Congress president alleged.

“I am member of the opposition, I am seeing a tragedy unfolding. I am seeing a monumental tragedy unfolding,” he said.

“He (Modi) is unable to utter a word about the economy. I can understand that Nirmala Sitharaman ji does not have much understanding about the economy so she will not be able to speak. But the prime minister should tell the nation what is he doing about the economy,” Gandhi said.