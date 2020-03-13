Coronavirus: Indian Embassy releases helpline numbers

The Indian Embassy in the USA has set-up a 24-hour helpline to the address the questions about the travel advisories and restrictions implemented by the union government amid the coronavirus outbreak. The helpline numbers are operated at the embassy in Washington DC and consulates at Atlanta, Chicago, New York, Houston and San Francisco.

The helpline numbers 202-213-1364 and 202-262-0375 will address queries from Bermuda, Delaware, the District of Colombia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Those residing in these states can also reach out to the embassy at cons4.washington@mea.gov.in.

For Indians residing at Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virgin Islands can contact helpline numbers 404-910-7919 and 404-924-9876, and the email id is cons-atlanta@mea.gov.in.

Indians residing at Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin can contact 312-687-3642 and 312-468-3276 or email at visa-chicago@mea.gov.in.

Those people residing in Alaska, Arizona, California, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming can call 415-483-6629 or email at oci2.sf@mea.gov.in.

People at Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Colorado and Nebraska can contact 713-626-2149 or enquiriescgi@swbell.net.

The helpline in New York is for people residing in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont. The helpline number is 347-721-9243 and 212-774-0607, and email id visa.newyork@mea-gov.in.