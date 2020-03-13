Coronavirus: More new cases reported in USA

More new cases of coronovirus infection were reported from USA. About 1311 people in the US have been tested positive of the Covid-19. But it is afraid that a lot more ceases were remain undetected. Of those reported cases, 38 people have died, with deaths in Washington (30), California (4), Florida (2), New Jersey (1) and South Dakota (1). Globally, nearly 128,000 cases have been confirmed, with 4,718 deaths till now.

The first case of Covid-19 in US was reported in January 21. The patient contracted the virus after vising China.

Meanwhile the health department of Ohio state in USA has said that around 100,000 people are carrying the coronavirus. This was said by Mike DeWine, the governor of the state.