Coronavirus: New precautionary measures implemented in UAE

UAE has announced new precautionary measures in the country to fight the spread of coronavirus.

Abu Dhabi Municipality has implemented new precautionary measures. The Abu Dhabi Municipality has announced that all barbershops must use hand sanitizers and face masks to reduce the risk of spread of coronavirus.

The municipality also instructed that there must be at least a distance of 1.25 meters between the chairs that customers use and the barber. Also all the tools used must be clean and sanitized to protect the customers and workers form infection.

All barbershops in the Abu Dhabi city has implemented the new decision.