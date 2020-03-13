Coronavirus: Oman announces new decisions

To fight the spreading of coronavirus, the Sultanate of Oman has announced new decisions. The Supreme Committee of the Sultanate of Oman has taken new decisions on Friday as a precautionary measure to control the spreading of the virus in the country.

Oman has announced that issuance of tourist visas to all countries will be suspended for one month starting from march 15. Also all sporting activities and non-class student activities were suspended for 30 days.

Also court activities and court attendance will be limited for those involved in case. The government has urged to all citizens to avoid travelling out of the country. Only in extreme necessity must one should to travel outside the country, the advisory said.

The GCC country also banned all cruise ships from entering the ports in Oman for a period of one month.