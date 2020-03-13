Dubai police announces installment scheme for traffic fines: Details inside

Dubai police on Friday has announced an installment scheme for traffic fines. By this installment scheme, Dubai police hopes that the burden on the residents of Dubai will be reduced.

As per the scheme, any traffic fine amounting to Dh. 500 or more can be paid in a 3, 6 or 12 month periods. The scheme was announced after the Dubai police inked an agreement with Emirates NBD bank.

To use this feature, simply pay your fines with your Emirates NBD Credit Card using the Dubai Police App and select the 0% installment plan. Download the Dubai Police App, through App Store.

The installment plan is only applicable to the fines worth Dh. 500 and more.