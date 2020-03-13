“For me, sex is not just about physicality”: Deepika Padukone open up about her relationships

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has opened up about her relationships. In a recent interview given to a magazine the actress has revealed about her previous relationships in life.

“For me, sex is not just about physicality; there are emotions involved. I have never cheated or strayed when I’m in a relationship. If I’m going to be fooling around, why would I be in a relationship? It’s better to be single and have fun. But not everyone thinks like that”, said Deepika.

“Maybe that’s why I’ve been hurt in the past. I was foolish enough to give him a second chance because he begged and pleaded, despite the fact that everyone around me said he was still straying. Then I actually caught him red-handed. It took me a while to get out. But having done that, nothing can make me go back. That ship has sailed”, added the actress without revealing any name.

“The first time he cheated on me, I thought there was something wrong with the relationship, or me. But when someone makes a habit of it, you know the problem lies with him. I give a lot in relationships, and don’t really expect much in return. But, infidelity is the deal breaker. Once it comes in, respect goes away, trust goes away and these are the pillars of a relationship you can’t f*ck around with it,” she said.

Deepika was in a relationship with her fellow actor Ranbir Kapoor. Deepika and Ranbir dated for two years before parting ways in 2009. Later Deepika married actor Ranveer Singh in November 2018.