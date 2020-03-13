ISL: Organizers announces important decision about ISL final

The organizers of Indian Super League (ISL) football has come with an important decision about the upcoming final clash of the ISL. Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the organizers of the ISL has announced the decision.

The FSDL has announced that the final clash between ATK and Chennaiyin FC will be played without any spectators. The final clash between ATK and Chennaiyin FC will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao on 14 March.

The decision to not allow spectators was taken as a precautionary move against the Covid-19. The Sports ministry has instructed the organizers about this. The summit clash of this season so thus will be behind the closed doors.

Chennayin FC, the ISL title winners of 2015 season has beaten FC Goa to reach the finals. ATK defeated defending champions Bengaluru FC to reach the finals.