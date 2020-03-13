Kylie Jenner Latest Photo Gallery : See Pics

Kylie Kristen Jenner is an American media personality. She has starred in the E! reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians since 2007 and is the founder and owner of cosmetic company Kylie Cosmetics.

At age 14 in 2012, she collaborated with the clothing brand PacSun, along with her sister Kendall, and created a line of clothing, “Kendall & Kylie”. In 2015, Jenner launched her own cosmetics line called Kylie Lip Kits, which was renamed to Kylie Cosmetics the following year. She also released a mobile app that reached number one on the iTunes App Store.

In 2014 and 2015, Time magazine listed the Jenner sisters on their list of the most influential teens in the world, citing their considerable influence among youth on social media.As of November 2019, with over 150 million followers,she is one of the most followed people on Instagram.In 2017, Jenner was placed on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list, making her the youngest person to be featured on the list.[11] Jenner starred on her own spin-off series, Life of Kylie, which premiered on E! on August 6, 2017.

According to Forbes magazine, Jenner’s net worth is estimated at US$1 billion, making her, at age 21, the world’s youngest billionaire as of March 2019. However, the notion of Jenner being self-made is a subject of controversy, owing to her privileged background.In November 2018, New York Post credited her for being the most influential celebrity in the fashion industry.