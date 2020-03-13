Nitika Rawal gets trolled for sharing wrong information on COVID-19 with her glamour photo

Social entrepreneur Nikita Rawal posted a picture of herself on her Twitter account and wrote the number of Coronavirus infected cases in Maharashtra. But the numbers she has shared are also not right and people want to know why she had to upload her picture with it. Maharashtra currently has 14 cases, whereas Rawal mentions it as 16.Nikita Rawal’s bio on Instagram reads “Entrepreneur / Social Worker/ Motivational Speaker” and she has over 58,000 followers on the photo-sharing app.

*Corona Virus Updates*

Mumbai : 3 Thane: 1 Pune: 9 Nagpur: 1 Khed : 2 Total: 16 in Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/0X4cWqJUPx — Nikita Rawal (@nikitarawal) March 13, 2020

On her Twitter, she often posts her pictures with positive quotes and captions. But with everyone talking about Coronavirus and the rising number of infections in India, Rawal in her last few tweets has given information about the disease. But she started her first update about the total number of cases in Maharashtra by posting a picture of herself. And Twitterati’s not really impressed with her way of dispensing serious information.