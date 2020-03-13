Rupee falls at record rate

As the pandemic COVID 19 is spreading across the globe, the Indian Rupee tumled at 74.50 to hit all time low today.

The rupee declined 0.4% to 74.50 per dollar, an all-time low, sources reported.

The domestic currency opened 19 paise lower at 74.41 per dollar against previous close of 74.22.

It further tumbled to cross 11 October 2018 level of 74.48.

Indian equities had entered a bear market on Thursday as foreigners pulled $2.7 billion from the country’s equities this month.

Traders expect the central bank to step in to prevent further sharp falls in the currency but don’t see it protecting the rupee at any particular level.