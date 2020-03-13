Sensex, Nifty fall for another day in the opening hours. Markets halted.

For another consecutive day, domestic stock markets fell when the trading halted for 45 minutes, The Sensex froze at 29,687.52 which was down 9.43% or 3,090.62 points compared to the precious day. Whereas, the NSE NIFTY 50 benchmark was at more than three year low of 8,624.05, down 966.1 points or 10.07% from the previous close. The markets will resume shortly by 10:20 am.

Equities in other Asian markets went into a free-fall, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 index dropping 10 per cent, and heading for its worst week since the 2008 global financial crisis. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 2 per cent.

Analysts around the globe confirms the spread of the pandemic COVID 19 as the major reason behind the drastic fall of the economy.

On Thursday, the S&P BSE Sensex index had declined 2,919.26 points – 8.18 per cent – to end at 9,590.15, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark fallen 868.25 points – or 8.30 per cent – to settle at 9,590.15, in their worst plunge ever in absolute terms.