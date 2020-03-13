Tamil remake rights of ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ bagged by ‘Aadukalam’ producer

The Tamil remake right of Malayalam film ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ starring Prithviraj and Biju Menon has been bagged by S Kathireasan, the producer of national award winning Tamil film ‘Aadukalam’. The other details about the Tamil remake like name of the cast and crew were not announced. But it is rumored that Dhanush will do the crucial role in the film.

‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ having Prithviraj and Biju Menon in the title role was blockbuster in Malayalam. The film written and directed by Sachy released on February 7. The film has received positive reviews and has already done a total business of over Rs 50 crore .

The story of the film ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ revolves around the conflict between a soon-to-retire policeman and a retired havildar.