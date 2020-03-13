This actress is the new internet sensation : See Pics

Suprova Mahboob Sanayee is a Bangladeshi actress who draws the huge attention of media after doing Breast implants. Now, she is the talk of the country for her live videos, especially on TikTok. In fact, her showbiz career is not long even a few people know her before breast implant. Now she has huge popularity on social media.

Suprova Mahboob Sanayee was born in Rangpur, Bangladesh. But currently, she lives in Dhaka. Sanayee was passionate about the media arena from early childhood. Eventually, she turned her career into the showbiz arena. She studied at YWCA Higher Secondary Girls School.

Suprova Mahboob Sanayee kicked off the journey in the showbiz arena with modeling for Nabila Fashion House. Then she made her debut in the movie industry with the film ‘Valobasha 24/7’ directed by Gazi Mahbub. She also appeared in several television series.