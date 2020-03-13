Entertainment DHCinema DHCelebrities DHCinemacelebritiesNEWSEntertainment

This is Kajol’s “happy pill’ and she is surely adorable. Know who it is!

Mar 13, 2020, 11:39 am IST
1 minute read

Kajol shared some adorable photos of her daughter Nsya on her social media account. Quoting daughter as her “happy pill”, she has surely showered a lot of love through the photos she posted.

Nysa, 16, often features on her mother’s Instagram account. Kajol wrote a small note for her daughter, which read, “In the times of fear we are in right now we all need a happy pill.” The Devi actress also thanked her daughter and wrote, “Thank you for being mine.” Kajol accompanied the post with the hashtags “#babygirl,” “#allmine” and “#smilemore.”

Here are her adorable pictures.

View this post on Instagram

In the times of fear we are in right now we all need a happy pill. Thank u for being mine. #babygirl #allmine #smilemore

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

View this post on Instagram

My little girl with me on a red carpet for the first time …..??????

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

View this post on Instagram

On the Mumbai roads after so long with my baby …. #sunshinyday #daughterlove

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

