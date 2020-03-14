Actress Minissha Lamba shares her latest pics on Instagram : Watch Here

NEWSEntertainment

Actress Minissha Lamba shares her latest pics on Instagram

Mar 14, 2020, 01:59 pm IST
Minissha Lamba is an Indian Film actress who appeared in Hindi films. She made her debut with Yahaan (2005). Her other notable films include Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. (2007), Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), Well Done Abba (2009), and Bheja Fry 2 (2011).

Minissha, who always wanted to become a journalist while growing up, got her first break when she was auditioning for a Cadbury commercial in New Delhi. The actress has also appeared in a music video for Himesh Reshammmiya’s song Tera Surroor from the album Aap Ka Suroor, which was a huge hit.

Minissha Lamba, who has been away from the limelight for quite some time, is raising temperatures with her pool pictures.Minissha who made her debut with Yahaan is a diva in real life.Minissha surely knows how to grab attention and never fails to impress fans with her stunning pictures.

 

Hello?

Sometimes it's intimate moments that make the best photos

Happy Sunday

