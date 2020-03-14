Actress Monalisa Latest Photo Gallery : See Pics

Antara Biswas better known by her stage name Mona Lisa, is an Indian actress. She has done mostly Bhojpuri language films, and has also appeared in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu language films. She was a contestant of Indian show Bigg Boss 10 in 2016 and is known portraying Mohana in Nazar. She is portraying Madhulika Chaudhary in Nazar 2 as of 2020.

