Airline lets passengers change flight dates for free

Ireland based airline company, Ryanair has announced that it will allow passengers to change their flight date free of cost. The airline has announced on Saturday that it will waive fees for passengers to change flights. The decision was taken due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The waiver policy applies to both existing and new bookings and is available on flights till March 31,2020.

At present, Ryanair charges around Dh290 per passenger each way at the time of booking, or up to around Dh430 per passenger when the changes are applied after the booking has been made.

After the coronavirus outbreak the airline industry is facing heavy loss as many countries has imposed strict travel restrictions.