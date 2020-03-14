Anwar Rasheed to team up with Dulquer Salmaan again

The latest buzz in the Malayalam film industry is that filmmaker Anwar Rasheed will team up again with Dulquer Salmaan. The actor and director has earlier joined hands together for blockbuster film ‘Ustad Hotel’. After Ustad Hotel, Dulquer and Anwar collaborated for ‘Bangalore Days’, which was produced by the latter.

Anwar Rasheed who take break after directing ‘Ustad Hotel’ has this year released his new film ‘Trance’. The much hyped film ended up as flop in the box-office and only received mixed responses.

Names like Aishwarya Lekshmi and Manju Warrier are doing the rounds for the female lead’s part but nothing is confirmed as of yet.

Dulquer Salmaan is currently shooting for his new Tamil film ‘Hey Sinamika’ directed by dance choreographer Brinda.