Civilian injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu

Pakistan has again violated ceasefire agreement in Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistani forces had violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Mendhar sector of Poonch district. A civilian was injured in the firing of the Pakistan security forces on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday , Pakistani troops had violated the ceasefire by firing small arms and shelling in the Mankote sector of the Poonch district.

As per the data of union government around 646 incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistan were reported along the India-Pakistan International border as well as the LoC in just two months of January and February this year.

On 14 February, a civilian was killed in an unprovoked firing during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Shahpur and Kerni sectors in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch.