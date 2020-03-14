Coronavirus: Air India Express announces flight cancellations

Air India Express, the subsidiary company of India’s public sector airline company , Air India has announced temporary cancellation of some of its services. Air India express has cancelled, rescheduled, merged flights due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Air India express has announced that some flights from Dubai and Sharjah were cancelled. The cancellations, mostly from Dubai, start from Monday till April end.

AI 903/918 (Indore/Dubai/Kolkata) is cancelled effective March 16 to April 27 and AI 917/904 (Kolkata/Dubai/Indore) cancelled March 17 to April 28.

Meanwhile, Al 909/910/911/912 (Mumbai/Dubai/Mumbai) merged with AI 983/984 March 18 to April 30. Also, AI 915/916 (Delhi/Dubai/Delhi) merged with AI 995/996 from March 18 to April 30.

Air India Express’ Tiruchirappalli-Abu Dhabi sector launch this month is postponed to May 15.