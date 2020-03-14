Coronavirus :Airline company from India makes important announcement

The budget airline company in India, IndiGo has come with an announcement that the company has decided to waive all flight rescheduling fees for bookings until the end of March. The decision was taken as restrictions were imposed on travel by many countries in the world. The airline’s management informed that it took this decision was doing to contain the coronavirus outbreak in India.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), had on Friday asked international airlines operating to and from India to waive cancellation and rescheduling charges in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

“In view of the unfolding severe impact of Covid- 19, the aviation industry is facing serious challenges. Flights are being curtailed, cancelled and disrupted almost on a daily basis. Resultantly, the passengers are also facing the brunt,” a circular issued by the DGCA said.

The government on Wednesday suspended almost all visas to India, as Covid-19 cases in the country sharply spiked and the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a pandemic