Cheaper airfares aiding Covid-19 spread

The Covid-19 initially spread from China, has now spread to more than 90 countries, ranging in six continents. So far more than one lakh people have been reported to have the infection. The virus had its impact on all sectors, but the fact that further helped the virus to cross over continents is the slash in flight ticket rates.

Due to the horrors of the Coronavirus, people have reduced their travel by plane. The financial impact of this has now started to hit airlines. Mumbai – Delhi ticket rates are at least Rs. 3,000 and when demand is high, it goes up to 9,000. However, due to the fear of Corona, the passengers are avoiding the flight and the blow has hit the airliners making a slash of more than 5 percent from the previous minimum rate.