Coronavirus: Flights to four countries suspended by UAE

Flights to four countries were suspended temporarily by UAE. This was announced by the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).All inbound and outbound flights with Lebanon, Turkey, Syria and Iraq were suspended from March 17.

The move is part of the UAE’s precautionary and preventive health measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

The GCAA advised passengers affected by the suspension of flights to contact their respective air carriers to reschedule their flights and ensure their safe return to their final destinations.