Coronavirus: Health ministry issues advisory for elderly people

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the health ministry in UAE has issued an advisory for all elderly people. The advisory was issued on Friday by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHaP).

The MoHaP urged all elderly people in the country to stay at home and also to stay away from crowded places and gatherings. This advice was given as a precautionary measure taken by the UAE government to minimize coronavirus spread.

MoHaP also urged all citizens, residents and families to take all precautionary hygiene measures to ensure their safety and protection. This includes washing hands with soap and clean water, and covering mouth and nose when sneezing, to minimize spread of germs and infections.