Coronavirus: Know how to wash your hands correctly: See pics

The health experts claims that one of our most basic acts of hygiene is a key tool in preventing the spread of illnesses like the coronavirus.

Keeping hands clean is one of the most important steps people can take to avoid getting sick and spreading germs to others, experts say. Many diseases and conditions are spread by not washing hands with soap and clean, running water.

During a global pandemic, one of the cheapest, easiest, and most important ways to prevent the spread of a virus is to wash your hands frequently with soap and water.

How to correctly wash hands:

Wet hands with warm or cold water and apply an adequate amount of soap to form a lather

2. Rub hand palm to palm to create enough lather to cover both hands. Scrub your whole hand.

3. Cusp back of both hands and then interlock fingers to clean in between. Don’t be vigorous

4. Next, rub both thumbs in a rotational manner and clean under fingernails.

5. Rinse hands thoroughly under clean, running water to remove the foam

6. Dry hands and apply a moisturising cream to prevent over-drying hands.

How to effectively sanitize:

1.Squeeze container gently and apply a dime-sized amount to the palm of your hands.

2. Rub for at least 20 seconds all over both hands, remembering back of hands and between fingers

3. Allow both hands to dry before touching edible items. Do not use hand sanitiser if your hands are visibly greasy.