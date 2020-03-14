Coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi’s big declaration to the families of the deceased

PM Narendra Modi led central government has made a big announcement on Saturday. The central government has announced its decision to provide four lakh assistance to the families of those who will die of Covid-19 disease.

The pandemic has been declared a national emergency and two Indians-one from Karnataka and others from New Delhi had succumbed to the complications caused by the virus. The Home Ministry had declared 4 Lakh compensation to the family of the deceased.

The two deceased where both elders and the woman, who died yesterday in Delhi, had visited the US, Japan, and Italy a few days ago.