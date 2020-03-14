Even God’s scared of Corona virus? Shiva temple joins awareness drive

Varanasi, PM Narendra Modi’s constituency is driving a special awareness campaign in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The devotees had covered the Shiv ling at Prahladeshwar Shiva temple in Varanasi with a surgical mask. The devotees said that even Lord should take necessary precautions to resist the pandemic and covering the idol with a mask is also helpful to spread awareness among the masses. A notice warning the devotees not to touch any idol during worship is also hung near the sanctum sanctorum.