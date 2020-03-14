‘Friends forever’: Video of 11 ducks meet daily to go swimming goes viral : watch it here

Friendship is one of the most valuable thing in life. It is the most amazing and lovable too. Now a video of a such friendship is winning the hearts of netizens all over the world.

A video shared by a Chinese citizen has come up online, which shows how a total of eleven ducks that gather every day and go swimming together. The group of ducks gathers outside a neighbouring home to call their friends living there. Then, they all go for swimming together.

dad just sent me this video pic.twitter.com/NqA8QPFzgk — shell from florida (@canalststation) March 12, 2020

In the video, a group of ducks lingers in front of a house. Within seconds, another group comes out and join them. Eventually, they all walk towards the river to have a swim.

The video has got over 8 lakh views and 40,000 plus retweets