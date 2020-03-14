Fuel Prices: Petrol,diesel prices decrease

The price of petrol and diesel were again decreased in the country. Petrol prices have slashed by 13 paise and diesel price was declined by 16 paise in New Delhi.

The price of per liter of petrol in Delhi is ?69.87 down from ?70 on Friday. Diesel is selling at ?62.58 in Delhi down from ?62.74 yesterday. The price in Mumbai for a liter of petrol is ?75.57 down from ?75.70 on Friday. A liter of diesel will cost ?65.51 on Saturday, compared to ?65.68 on Friday.

In Kolkata, a liter of petrol is priced at ?72.57, down from ?72.70 yesterday. Diesel has been priced at ?64.91 per liter. On Friday, a liter of diesel in Kolkata was priced at ?65.07. In Chennai, petrol is selling at ?72.57 per liter compared to ?72.71 on Friday. Diesel is selling at ?66.02 down from ?66.19 on Friday.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has notified that the additional excise duty on petrol and diesel by ?1 each and special additional excise duty on the two fuels by ?2 each will be roll out on Saturday. After the hike, the excise duty on petrol is up from ?19.98 to ?22.98 whereas the duty on diesel is at ?18.83, up from ?15.83.