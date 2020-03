The Pakistan High Commission in India has informed that 8 Pakistani nationals were repatriated by India on Saturday. The Pakistani nationals were jailed in India.

These Pakistani nationals were handed over to Pakistani authorities at the Attari/Wagah border in the presence of an official of the Pakistan High Commission. Abdul Rashid, Mahmood Ahmed, Syed Javed Iqbal, Ghulam Akbar, Irfan Ullah, Feroze Alwardeen, Javed Aslam and Zahoor Ahmed have been repatriated to Pakistan.