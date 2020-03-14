Indian Super League: ATK bags their third title

In football, ATK defeated Chennaiyin FC? in the finals of Indian Super League football at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao. The two times champion ATK beat Chennayin FC by 3-1 to claim their third title.

Javier Hernandez scored the first goal in the first half of the match and also the final goal for the team in the last minute of the second half. Edu Garcia scored a goal for the ATK which made the tally of Kolkata team to 3. For Chennayin FC Valskis scored the lone goal.

The two teams were brilliant in the play-offs with Chennayin getting the better of FC Goa in a thrilling two-legged tie that finished 6-5 on aggregates and ATK producing a second-leg turnaround to send defending champions Bengaluru FC packing with a 3-2 win on aggregate.