Man arrested for raping landlord’s 6-year-old daughter

A man arrested for allegedly raping and murdering his landlord’s six-year-old daughter in a village in Jhalawar, Rajasthan. The incident took place on March 4 in Jhalawar district.The accused, identified as Lalchand N Bairagi, had rented a room in the victim’s house, a week ago. He has been arrested.

On the night of the crime, he had enjoyed drinks and a meal with the victim’s father as the child kept playing before them.

In the morning, when her family found her missing, they searched for her before informing the police. The six-year-old’s body was later found wrapped in a jute bag in Bairagi’s kitchen.The suspect was planning to run away to Madhya Pradesh after dumping the body in a well before he was apprehended.