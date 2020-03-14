Meet Navjot Singh Sidhu’s glamorous daughter Rabia Sidhu : See Pics

Rabia Sidhu is the daughter of ex-cricketer and politician Navjot Singh Sidhu.She was born on 1995 In New Delhi, India.Rabia Sidhu is grabbing all attention on the internet courtesy her glamorous photoshoots. Blessed with great looks and charming personality, Rabia is a fashion designer by profession.

Rabia’s daddy and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu was known for his strong presence on popular ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Post completing her initial studies from Yadvindra Public School, Patiala, and then Pathways World School, Rabia went to Singapore and London to study fashion. Rabia, who now lives in Delhi, is a party animal and loves to chill with friends. Her party pictures are often doing the rounds on social media. Young diva loves to entertain her fans with regular updates on Instagram. She is truly ruling social media with her alluring pictures. Rabia is also famous on the internet just like her daddy Navjot, who is quite popular in the field of cricket and entertainment. Fans are just waiting for the newbie to join the industry and show her talent. Fashion freak Rabia keeps inspiring many with her stunning style statements.