Popular TV actress dies at a young age of 33

Reena Rawat, popular Garhwali( language of Uttarakhand) actress, died of a heart attack on Friday early morning. The death of the actress at the prime age of 33 has caused a stir in the film industry. Reena is a popular actress and singer from Uttarakhand. She had worked her way to the top of the entertainment industry at a young age with her dedication and acting prowess.

She was rushed to hospital following uneasiness on Thursday night but died without responding to the medical aide. Doctors confirmed it a case of cardiac arrest.

A talented singer with acting skills, she captivated mini screen audience with her performance with her debut song ‘Pushpa Chori Podikhal ki’.She is survived by her 14-year-old son and husband.