See the funny video of a Giraffe trying to steal groom’s turban

A funny video of a giraffe trying to steal the turban form the head of a man during a photoshoot is going viral on social media. The funny incident took place during a wedding photoshoot. The incident was occurred at a wildlife park in California in USA.

The couple, Amish and Megna, got married at the Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu, California. The wildlife park is a home to animals like zebras, horses and Stanley the giraffe. The newlyweds posed for photographs under the giraffe’s enclosure when Stanley, the giraffe suddenly decided to lean down and yank the turban off Amish’s head.Stanley the giraffe tried to steal the groom’s turban not once but twice during their wedding photoshoot.

The video was shared on YouTube by Aperina Studios, the organizers of the couple’s wedding photoshoot. “We had a very creative wedding photoshoot with a giraffe,” they captioned the video . The video has till now collected over 10,000 views.

Watch the video: