Coronavirus: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev says ways to control the pandemic

The Coronavirus has claimed as many as two lives in India and over 80 have tested positive for the pandemic across the country. The whole world is now under the fear of the rapidly spreading disease.

And now at this point, Yog guru Baba Ramdev has come with his opinion on how to prevent the Covid-19. He explained the “Yogasans” that might increase a person’s immunity to combat the Coronavirus. He also contested the claims that consumption of alcohol kills the Coronavirus.

“There is no need to fear from coronavirus but strictly take precautions to prevent its spread and infection. “When you are at public places or are travelling by bus, train and flight then you must use sanitizer for your hands. You have to keep a distance of 4 to 5 feet from other persons in public places. You must also wear mask”, said Baba Ramdev to ANI.

“I urge people to practice Yoga and follow a natural lifestyle to increase immunity and treat asthma, heart diseases, and diabetes. Those having these lifestyle diseases are at more risk of getting infected with COVID-19,” he added.