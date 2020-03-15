80-Year-old retired engineer arrested for allegedly raping 6-year-old girl

An eighty year old retired engineer has allegedly raped a six year old minor girl in Ghasipura area of this district in Odisha. The incident came to light after someone intimated about it to the DGP on Twitter.

As per the report, the crime took place two days back. The house of the victim is close to the house of the accused. It has been thought that the old man might have lured the girl and took her with him to commit the alleged crime. After knowing about it, the victim’s family members rushed to the house of the accused and rescued the girl.

Though it is said that her family members had lodged an FIR with Ghasipura Police, action was taken after someone intimated about it to the DGP on Twitter. Police arrested the accused immediately and later, forwarded him to the Court.