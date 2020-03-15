Actress Aditi Rao Hydari’s topless photoshoot goes viral : See Pics

Aditi Rao Hydari is an Indian actress, dancer and singer who works in Bollywood, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films. She made her on-screen debut with Malayalam film Prajapathi in 2006. It was Tamil film Sringaram in 2007, in which she played the role of a devadasi garnered positive reviews from critics for her performance.

Hydari rose to fame after her performance in Sudhir Mishra’s 2011 romantic thriller film Yeh Saali Zindagi, a role that won her the Screen Award in the Best Supporting Actress category. She has subsequently starred in several successful Hindi films including the musical Rockstar (2011), the horror-thriller Murder 3 (2013), the action-comedy Boss (2013) and the thriller Wazir (2016). Hydari’s portrayal of Queen Mehrunisa in the 2018 epic film Padmaavat was well received; the film became her biggest commercial success.