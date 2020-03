Reshma Rajan is an Indian model and a diamond grader.She appeared as a contestant in Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2.She is an expert in spotting fake diamonds. A fashion enthusiast and model, she dreamt of being into the industry for a long time. After her studies, she worked as a professor.

Curiosity about diamonds made her get an entry into the Diamond industry. She is one of the coveted diamond expert in Kerala. Reshma Nair has 24 years of age and was born on July 17, 1995.