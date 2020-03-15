China declares Wuhan Corona virus free,Video of Doctors celebrating victory over virus

The Ground Zero of Covid-19, the Wuhan of Hubei province, China is now free of Coronavirus after a battle that lasted about 180 days. The Wuhan market thought to be the epicenter of the disease also opened after the total shutdown of the buzzing city.No new cases are reported in Wuhan and the city is gradually returning to normal life.

The entire Hubei province was quarantined by the Chinese authorities and the virus killed close to 4000 people in the outbreak. Most of the deaths were reported from Hubei province. The Chinese government closed the last of the four temporary hospitals that were set up to treat the patients and the doctors in the facility were seen smiling without the masks. The pictures of doctors smiling in relief are getting viral on the internet. It must be noted that many health care professionals lost their lives in China fighting the disease.

However, the situation for the rest of the world paints a different picture as the Pandemic is in phase two in most of the countries. Italy is wholly in quarantine and the disease is spreading at exponential speed in the US and Europe. South Korea is still struggling with new cases still being reported. Iran today sends a message of dismay as its death toll touches 780 today.

Two deaths are reported in India and confirmed cases had raised to 108 so far.