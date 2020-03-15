Coronavirus: Dubai postpones all entertainment activities and events

Dubai postpones all entertainment activities and events scheduled for March.All hotels and wedding halls will also be banned from holding parties as of Sunday, March 15 until the end of the month.

Dubai Parks and Resorts, Legoland and Motiongate will also be closed until the end of March.

The Dubai Media Office announced on Twitter that all events from March 15 until the the end of the month have been suspended. “DTCM also directs all entertainment destinations to suspend operations and all hospitality establishments and wedding halls to suspend wedding gatherings from Sunday, 15 March, 2020, till the end of the month,” the media office tweeted.

Authorities warned that the facilities concerned will be inspected to ensure compliance.