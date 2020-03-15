Coronavirus : US President Donald Trump’s covid-19 test result released

According to a statement from the White House, US President Donald Trump tested negative for the novel coronavirus on Saturday.

Several hours after Trump declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency on Friday, the House of Representatives passed a bipartisan aid package to help ease the economic pain of COVID-19.

As of Saturday night, there were more than 2,900 confirmed cases in the U.S. and at least 59 coronavirus-related deaths, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University and ABC News reporting.

Globally, there are over 156,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 5,800 deaths.