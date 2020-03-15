COVID 19 : All public parks,beaches closes in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi has announced the closure of all beaches and parks in the emirate.The decision was made by a combination of authorities including the Department of Economic Development and the Abu Dhabi City Municipality.

In a statement, officials from the DED said the aim was to limit gatherings that “may be the cause of the transmission of infection”.

The move came on a day on which a host of new visa, flight, and tourist attraction restrictions were imposed in the emirate and elsewhere to counter the spread of Covid-19.